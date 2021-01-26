The record turnout of African Americans in past elections contributed to Joe Biden’s victory and provided Democrats with unusual states like Georgia, which gave them control of the Senate. To Hispanics they owe another unexpected state, Arizona, as well as the victory of Nevada. The racial justice and minority protection It is not just a moral debt for Biden, but an obligation.

This Tuesday he used his most helpful tool in this first week of government, the executive orders, to fulfill his promises to advance equal opportunities and fight against systemic racism. The package is just the beginning, because the labor will involve all wallets government, from Housing, which will have to eliminate discriminatory practices in the adjudication of public housing, to Justice, which has ordered to eliminate the use of private prisons.

The fight against racism will also benefit Native Americans, with whom the Government will open new talks, and Asians, against whom acts of violence and intolerance have worsened since the beginning of the pandemic, which Trump always referred to as “the Chinese virus.”

“The country is ready to change and so is the government,” Biden said. That moment is attributed to the death of George Floyd, whose agony of 8 minutes and 46 seconds “opened the eyes of many Americans and the world,” he said. «It was a knee in the neck of justice that we will never forget, because it marked a turning point in the fight for social justice in this country.

What they found when they opened their eyes was “profound racial inequality and a racist system that could no longer be ignored,” he reflected. The pandemic has preyed on minorities and has made the system of social injustices in which they live clearer, if possible. And not just because African Americans are three times more likely to die from covid than the general population. Color groups account for 40% of all essential medical workers who have fought on the hospital front. Those who did not have work are even worse: one in ten unemployed is African American and one in eleven, Hispanic.

Take back ‘Obamacare’



African American leaders agreed Tuesday that executive orders are too fragile to achieve life change they need, as the Trump administration has shown, that it undid the Obama legacy without the slightest effort. Executive orders are signed in one fell swoop and unmade in the same way. That’s why Biden will need help from Congress to translate that spirit into durable legislation that will outlive his tenure.

«I do not promise that we can change it tomorrow but I can promise that we will start today to tackle the problems in each branch of government to eliminate systemic racism “, said the new president.

Among the measures that minorities will benefit from is reestablishing the stock market subsidized health insurance that was created with the Affordable Healthcare Act, the ‘Obamacare’. In the crosshairs of Republicans, who saw it as the beginning of “socialized medicine,” it was one of the most shattered laws during Trump’s tenure, obsessed with dismantling the legacy of his predecessor.

Biden, who was part of Obama’s effort as his vice president, plans to resume work there where he left it four years ago. The HealthCare.gov portal will reopen to new registrations of subsidized policies, despite the fact that normally the purchase of insurance is restricted to the last six weeks of the year. The pandemic will justify this new opportunity, although at this point Biden does not need excuses.