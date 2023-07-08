Washington agreed to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv due to the lack of conventional ones. This was announced on Friday, July 7, by US President Joe Biden.

In an interview with a TV channel CNN he noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to run out of stock of non-cluster shells, while the United States of America faced a similar problem.

“I accepted the recommendation of the Department of Defense to transfer – not as a permanent measure, but for a transitional period – such projectiles until we produce more 155 mm ammunition,” the American president explained.

According to Biden, it was not an easy decision. He also added that the outcome of the confrontation may directly depend on the amount of military resources.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7 that Ukraine would receive cluster munitions as military aid and “will not be left unarmed” as Washington ramps up production of other projectiles for future deliveries.

According to him, Kyiv provided written guarantees that the weapons would be used “with caution” in order to avoid risk to the civilian population. In addition, the Ukrainian side undertook an obligation in the future to carry out demining of territories where cluster munitions were used.

In turn, UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke out against the use of cluster munitions during the Ukrainian conflict.

The use of cluster projectiles is prohibited by the Convention of August 1, 2010, which was signed by 123 countries, but only 110 have ratified it. Of the European countries, the document was not signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Georgia, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine , Finland and Estonia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.