Biden says it was a mistake to use ‘bullseye’ phrase against Trump

US President Joe Biden has admitted he was wrong to publicly use the term “bullseye” in reference to his predecessor and rival Donald Trump. He made the statement did on NBC after Trump was assassinated.

As the publication notes, earlier in a conversation with sponsors of his election campaign, the American leader said that “it’s time to put Trump in the bull’s eye.” According to Republicans, this phrase incites hostility towards Trump and could have contributed to the shooting.

According to the head of the White House, it was a mistake to use this phrase. At the same time, Biden emphasized that he did not speak “under the gun.” “I meant, focus on him. Focus on what he does, on his policies, on the number of lies he made during the debates,” the American leader explained.

On July 13, an assassination attempt was made on Trump during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. After the shot, the politician interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear, and then lay down on the floor. Secret Service agents covered him, after which the former head of state was urgently evacuated.