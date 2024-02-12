Some Trump supporters say winning Kansas City in the Super Bowl is part of a strategy to re-elect the Democrat

The President of the USA, Joe Bidenpublished on Monday (12.Feb.2024) a photo on X (formerly Twitter) in which he jokes about a conspiracy theory that the government helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 58, the end of NFL (National Football League).

Supporters of the Republican pre-candidate donald trump People have spread on social media in recent months that the government is favoring the Kansas City Chiefs because the team's player Travis Kelce is dating singer Taylor Swift, who in turn has already declared support for Biden. “Just as we planned”wrote the American president.

TAYLOR SWIFT X MAGA

According to supporters of Maga (an acronym in English for “Make America Great Again”, a slogan used in the Trump campaign that means, in Portuguese, “Make America Great Again”), Taylor and Kelce are part of a Democratic Party strategy to get the NFL audience to vote for Joe Biden. O “apex” This strategy would reportedly be demonstrated during the Super Bowl.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC final, on January 28, Mike Crispihost of the pro-Trump podcast “Mike Crispi Unafraid”, stated on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that Kelce's team's achievement was “manipulated”.

“The NFL is completely rigged to benefit the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Mr. Pfizer (Travis Kelce). All to spread Democratic propaganda. I'm already warning you: Chiefs win, go to the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift appears at the halftime show and 'supports' Joe Biden with Kelce in the middle of the field. All of this is an operation from day 1”he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy, former candidate for the Republican Party nomination for the White House, who dropped out of the race to support Trump, made similar statements in your X account (former Twitter) when replying to a user.

“I wonder who will win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there will be major presidential support coming from a culturally supported artificial couple this fall. It's just some crazy speculation, we'll see how it develops over the next 8 months.”said on January 29.

Trump supporters also spread the theory that Taylor is a “secret agent” of the Pentagon. The presenter of Fox NewsJesse Watter, he said in January, during his program “Jesse Watters Primetime”, what “About 4 years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit encouraged NATO [​​Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] to turn Taylor Swift into an asset to combat online misinformation.”.

According to the presenter, the American singer's attempts to encourage fans to vote would be further evidence that she has some type of agreement with the current US government.

TRUMP CHARGES TAYLOR

On Sunday (Feb 11), Trump, stated on social network TruthSocial who was responsible for making singer Taylor Swift rich and said he expected loyalty from the artist.

According to Trump, he made her win “a lot of money” after signing the Music Modernization Law in the country in 2018, which brought several changes for artists like Taylor, especially with regard to the copyright of their productions.

Trump also said he can't see Swift “endorsing” the current head of the American Executive, Joe Biden, whom he describes as “the worst and most corrupt president in the country’s history”.

“There is no way she can support bumbling Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”said on the social network.

The former president also declared that he liked the artist's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce,“even though he is liberal”.

US ELECTIONS

Trump and Biden are the 2 main candidates for the 2024 US presidential election. AtlasIntel released on Friday (9.Feb) shows that both appear technically tied in the electoral race for the White House. Here's the complete (PDF – 8 MB).

Trump registered 43.9% of voting intentions. Biden, 42.3%. The election is scheduled for November 5th.

While Trump is seen by respondents as more qualified to deal with issues such as the economy and combating illegal immigration, Biden is considered more capable on social issues, such as education and health, and environmental issues.