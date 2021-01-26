US President Joe Biden, when asked by a journalist what he talked about with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, answered with a joke. This was announced on Tuesday, January 26, according to the TV channel. C-SPAN…

“About you. He sends his best wishes, ”said the head of the White House.

On Tuesday it became known that Putin and Biden had a telephone conversation. The Kremlin called the leaders’ conversation businesslike and frank.

It was noted that the topics for discussion included, among other things, the extension of the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3) and topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda, including the possibilities of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from Open Skies Treaties.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that the American side was the initiator of the conversation. She added that Putin and Biden had agreed to maintain “transparent and ongoing communication.”