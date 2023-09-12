Biden opens speech on 9/11 with joke about sports background

US President Joe Biden began his speech on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks with a joke about his sports background. Broadcast of the performance was carried out on the White House website.

The American leader made a statement and met with the military in Alaska. During the event, he greeted state Governor Mike Dunleavy and noted that they are both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. “I wish he had played for my club when I was playing. I could be one of the best players in the country if he was in front of me,” Biden said. As he spoke these words, the head of the White House chuckled.

Earlier, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said that with his decision to limit oil and gas production in Alaska, Biden turned America into a country that is laughed at in Russia and China.

On September 11, 2001, a group of 19 terrorists hijacked four passenger planes in the United States, two of which crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and one flew into the Pentagon building near Washington. The fourth plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The al-Qaeda terrorist organization claimed responsibility for organizing the attacks. (banned in the Russian Federation). More than 2.9 thousand people became victims.