NBC: Biden joked that he would become a blogger after his presidential term ends

US President Joe Biden jokingly stated that he wants to become a blogger after his presidential term ends. He said this told at a meeting with bloggers, NBC News reports.

“More people want to join your business than any other. Where do you think I’ll go when I retire? I have contacts. I invited you to the White House because I’m looking for a job,” the head of state joked.

Biden’s presidential term ends on January 20, 2025. He has dropped out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a contender for the US presidency along with Donald Trump.

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave an interview to American entrepreneur Elon Musk. He compared Joe Biden to a vegetable, adding that he “could barely walk” in the footage from his vacation.