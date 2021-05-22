US President Joe Biden on Friday, May 21, during a press conference, commented on the statement of former American leader Barack Obama about UFO photographs. Video of the speech is posted in Twitter White House.

Earlier, the 44th head of the American administration said in a TV program about the presence of UFO images in the secret archives of the Pentagon, specifying that there are no secret laboratories with aliens and their ships in the United States.

“I would ask him again,” – responded to a request for comment on Obama’s words.

Before giving the journalist the floor, Biden warned that he would not like to hear meme-like questions from him, which the correspondent, according to the head of state, “usually asks.”

The president’s words and reaction drew applause from those in the hall.

On May 21, the Pentagon officially confirmed that the video of an unidentified flying object (UFO) published by American documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell is genuine. The department said that the material will be considered by the Pentagon’s task force on unidentified air phenomena. It was created in 2020 to “obtain information about the nature and origin” of such objects.

On May 18, former US President Barack Obama said that the secret archives of war photographs contain images of so-called flying saucers. According to him, their principle of flight defies explanation.