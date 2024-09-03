US President Joe Biden joined his Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign for the first time since she won the Democratic nomination to run for president, as he participated in a rally yesterday, Monday, in Pennsylvania, where Harris sought to attract voters.

This week marks the start of the post-Labor Day race toward the Nov. 5 election, during which Harris and her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, are expected to step up their outreach to voters, particularly in hotly contested swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

Harris sought to exploit campaign events yesterday, during the Labor Day holiday in the United States, in Michigan and Pennsylvania, to win crucial working-class votes.