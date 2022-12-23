The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Thursday, 22, that it will take time for American inflation to return to normal, and there are possible “setbacks” on the way.

In an article published in yahoo, he reaffirmed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has primary responsibility for controlling inflation. “I have appointed highly qualified people to lead this institution, given the importance of its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. But Americans must have confidence that my plan is working.”

He added that fighting inflation and giving families more breathing room is his top economic priority. “We are making important progress in transitioning from historic recovery to stable growth. In recent months, wages have risen faster than prices, gasoline prices are at their lowest levels since last summer, and year-on-year inflation is easing,” he said.

Furthermore, the leader commented that the US is fighting the climate crisis and creating well-paying industrial jobs for the future of clean energy. “We are investing in semiconductor manufacturing, bringing back critical supply chains from abroad and driving down prices on everything from cars to dishwashers. Companies are investing billions of dollars across the country in new production lines, creating thousands of high-paying jobs,” he argued.