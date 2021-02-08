US President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, that is, vaccinate at least 75 percent of the population to prevent the Corona virus, by the end of this summer.

“The idea that this could happen or that we get herd immunity before the end of … this summer is very difficult,” Biden told CBS News in an interview.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the United States used 41 million 210,937 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and distributed 59 million 307,800 doses.