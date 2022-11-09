Joe Biden has appeared happy and smiling this Wednesday after the legislative elections on Tuesday. “It has been a good day for democracy and for the United States”, he began his speech. The president of the United States has highlighted that, although the complete results are not yet known, the data point to one of the best for a government party in midterm elections. “Although the press and experts predicted a red wave, it has not occurred.” And he threw the gauntlet at the Republican Party, which is expected to control the House of Representatives: “Regardless of what the final count of these elections shows, and there is still counting, I am prepared to work with my Republican colleagues.”

Biden has also stressed that the day unfolded normally, in a triumph for democracy. “Our democracy has been put to the test in recent years, but with their votes the American people have spoken and have shown once again that democracy is what we are,” he said in the introduction to the press conference, in the who has been accompanied by the first lady, Jill Biden, sitting a few steps from the president. “States across the country saw record voter turnout and the heart and soul of our democracy, the voters, the poll workers, the election officials, did their job and did their duty and seemingly without Not much interference at all, no interference at all, it seems, and that’s a legacy, I think, to the American people.”

“I know that my optimism has bothered you a little, I have felt good throughout the process. I thought we were going to do well”, explained the president when commenting on the results. “While any lost seat is painful, and some good Democrats didn’t win last night, Democrats had a strong night, and we lost fewer House seats than any Democratic president in his first midterm election in the last 40 years.” , has highlighted.

He has also acknowledged that voters are frustrated by inflation and other problems and that he has gotten the message: “I got it,” he said. But he has added in response to subsequent questions that he does not intend to change the course of his government at all, but rather to continue insisting on measures such as the ones he has taken.

Biden has recognized that each seat lost is painful, but that he has not lost hope yet: “It will be very tight.” The results [cuya evolución puede seguir aquí en directo] they show the Republican Party in a position to conquer the House of Representatives, but with a narrow margin and with nothing completely closed. In the Senate, Democrats have a chance of keeping control, although the decisive seat is likely to be pending in a runoff in Georgia in December. Democratic resistance has been greater than expected.

Biden has indicated that he plans to speak this Wednesday with Republican Kevin McCarthy, who is emerging as the next president of the House of Representatives. Biden, accustomed to negotiations in the Capitol, seat of the United States Congress, will now have to fight to get his proposals forward. The president has indicated that he finds the intentions of some Republicans to impeach him politically by means of a impeachment in revenge for what Donald Trump, his predecessor, suffered.

When asked if he intends to run for re-election in 2024, he pointed to his wife and answered in the plural: “Our intention is to run again.” He has also said that it is “a family decision” and that he hopes to make the final decision next year. Now, what he wants, he has said, is to get some rest when Thanksgiving and Christmas come around. When pointed out that two-thirds of Americans would rather he didn’t show up, he replied that he didn’t care. And when asked if he would prefer to face Trump or Ron DeSantis, he has replied: “It will be fun to see how they face each other.”

the ukrainian war

In addition to the general invitation to work together, Biden has specifically said that he expects collaboration from the Republicans in the field of foreign policy: “I hope that this bipartisan approach to confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine will continue.” The president has clarified that he is not willing to “give a blank check” to Ukraine or support an escalation that could lead to a third world war.

He has indicated that when he returns from the G20 meetings in Indonesia he will invite the leaders of both political parties to the White House to discuss how they can work together “in the remainder of this year and in the next Congress to advance the priorities economic and national security of the United States.

He has also drawn his limits: “I am open to any good idea, but I want to be very clear. I’m not going to support any Republican proposal that’s going to make inflation worse, for example, voters don’t want to pay higher prescription drug costs,” he has said. “And I’m not walking away from the commitments we just made to tackle the climate crisis,” he added. He has been shown to use his right to veto the laws passed by Congress if necessary: ​​”I have a pen that can veto.”

