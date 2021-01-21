No Result
Biden issues an order to wear masks on federal buildings

January 21, 2021
US President Joe Biden signed an order to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing in all federal buildings and to develop a program to detect the infection of federal employees with Covid-19, in a first step to combat the epidemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.
Biden’s order, the first to sign at the White House hours after taking office, says that federal employees, contractors, and others in federal buildings or on federal lands should “put masks on, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as stipulated in the guidelines. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “
Biden also directed agencies to “take immediate action … to seek compliance with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” and for employees to wear masks as well as adhere to social distancing.

Source: Agencies

