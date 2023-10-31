On Monday, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order setting standards for safety, security, and transparency for artificial intelligence systems, requiring companies developing them to share details of systems safety tests with the US government.

The executive order stated that companies that train on artificial intelligence through so-called foundational models, which may pose risks to national security and public health depending on how they are deployed, must disclose safety results to US agencies.

Foundational models refer to AI systems that ingest large amounts of data and can then be deployed in a variety of applications.

Many AI systems that use natural language processing, and those that propose the creation of new chemical compounds, use constitutive models.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will set a standard for the types of safety tests companies must conduct before releasing AI systems.

The Department of Homeland Security will then apply these standards to systems used in critical infrastructure sectors, and will establish an AI Safety and Security Council.