In a statement, the US President stressed the need to find the origin of Covid-19, “including possible links with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“My department will declassify and release as much information as possible,” he added.

Global Health: Knowing the origin of Corona is a moral duty

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said last week that knowing the origin of Covid-19 is a moral imperative and that all hypotheses must be investigated.

These are the strongest statements Ghebreyesus has made regarding WHO’s continued commitment to finding out how the virus emerged.

The Wall Street Journal reported the estimate of a US agency that the pandemic likely spread as a result of an unintentional leak from a Chinese laboratory, which increases pressure on the World Health Organization to provide answers, while Beijing denies the validity of that estimate.

Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, in which he said: “Understanding the origin of Covid-19 and investigating all hypotheses remains a scientific necessity to help us prevent any future outbreak and a moral duty for the millions who have died and those who live among us and suffer from long-term side effects after injury to it.”

Ghebreyesus’ remarks came on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the World Health Organization describing the “pandemic” for the first time on the global outbreak of the disease.