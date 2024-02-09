Biden: Israel's attacks in Gaza are 'over the top'

US President Joe Biden calls Israel's attacks in Gaza “over the top”. He said this during a press conference at the White House. According to the American newspaper The Washington Post it is his sharpest criticism of Israel since the war began on October 7.

Biden said he wanted to achieve a long-term ceasefire. He also wants to help improve relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

New negotiations on a ceasefire have failed. Hamas proposed a truce of 4.5 months. This was rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that Israel's “total victory” is the only solution.

Biden is under increasing pressure at home to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire. According to Palestinian authorities, more than 27,000 people have been killed in Gaza.

On Thursday, Israel bombed Rafah, near the border with Egypt, where more than half of Gaza's population has fled from Israeli attacks. The US government has stated that it does not support a major attack on Rafah.