From: Christian Sturgeon

The Democrats increasingly see Joe Biden as a burden ahead of the 2024 US election. Outwardly, the US president appears unimpressed. But for how long?

Washington, DC – The collective pressure on President Joe Biden is getting stronger. A few months before the US election 2024 More and more prominent people are demanding Democrats the 81-year-old’s withdrawal from the race for the White House. On Friday (July 19) alone, about a dozen MPs again dared to call on Biden to drop out.

The tone is also getting rougher. Seth Moulton, who represented the state of Massachusetts in House of Representatives even openly stated how Biden had not recognized him during a recent meeting. In his article for the Boston Globe Moulton described an encounter with Biden on the sidelines of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. “For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me,” Moulton said. While that can happen with age, he believes his experience in Normandy is “part of a deeper problem.”

These Democrats are publicly calling on Biden to resign

These are the Democrats who called on Biden to withdraw from the race on July 19:

Sherrod Brown, Senator (Ohio)

Martin Heinrich, Senator (New Mexico)

Mark Pocan, Representative (Wisconsin)

Marc Veasey, Representative (Texas)

Greg Landsman, Representative (Ohio)

Jesús G. “Chuy” García, Representative (Illinois)

Sean Casten, Representative (Illinois)

Gabe Vasquez, Representative (New Mexico)

Morgan McGarvey, Representative (Kentucky)

Representative (Kentucky) Betty McCollum, Representative (Minnesota)

Jared Huffman, Representative (California)

Pelosi urges Biden to withdraw before 2024 US election, Obama also expresses concerns

For days now, the party’s front row has been trying behind the scenes to get Biden to withdraw. Nancy Pelosi is at the forefront of the movement. The word of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives carries enormous weight with the Democrats. Recently, she made it clear in several interviews that Biden should not run again for the good of the party.

The two top Democrats from the congressChuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, have recently increased the pressure on Biden. Barack Obama, on the other hand, has been much more reserved. But the former president is also said to have expressed concerns. The progressive wing around the MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and independent Senator Bernie Sanders are currently still behind Biden.

Democrats no longer see Biden as the best candidate for the 2024 US election

The background to the revolt is doubts about the president’s mental fitness. Above all, it seems questionable whether Biden can hold office for another four years. In any case, the numbers clearly speak against Biden. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, only about a quarter of eligible voters still consider Biden to be “mentally fit”. That is six percentage points less than in a similar survey in January.

According to a recent survey by the news agency AP A whopping 65 percent of Democrats believe Biden should withdraw from the race for the White House. The results contradict Biden’s own claim that the “average voter” wants him to stay in the race. According to a YouGov poll, almost 44 percent of respondents now think it is likely that Biden will drop out of the race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Criticism of Biden ahead of the 2024 US election continues to grow

But how will Biden now react to the new demands? So far, the president, who has retreated to his private home in Delaware after being infected with the coronavirus, has appeared completely unimpressed by the rebellion within the party. Publicly, he has so far firmly rejected all calls for his withdrawal.

His campaign team also insists that Biden has no intention of giving up. The incumbent is “absolutely” staying in the race and is “more determined than ever to defeat Trump,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told the broadcaster MSNBCBiden is “clearly the best person to fight Donald Trump to compete,” she stressed.

In fact, Biden announced on Friday that he would resume his campaign activities. “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week,” the president said in a written statement. He wanted to continue to warn people in the country about the danger posed by Trump’s policies and at the same time promote his own vision for the country. “There is a lot at stake,” he warned, calling on his party to stand united: “Together we will win.”

Biden reportedly considering withdrawing from the 2024 US election

But it is still open whether Biden will actually continueAccording to US media, the 81-year-old is apparently no longer categorically ruling out a retirement. NBCNewssome of Biden’s family members have discussed “what an exit from his campaign might look like.” However, there has not yet been a final decision on a possible withdrawal.

The New York Times quoted several voices from Biden’s circle, who said the 81-year-old was beginning to accept that he could not win against his rival Trump in the November election. The news portal Axios reported, citing party officials, that Biden could withdraw from the election campaign as early as this weekend. The broadcaster NBC quoted a person close to Biden as saying: “We are close to the end.”

In recent weeks, Biden’s deputy has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Biden. Kamala Harris She has come more and more into focus. She is still campaigning during Biden’s absence and made a high-profile stop at an ice cream parlor in the capital Washington on Friday. These are usually reserved for the self-confessed ice cream lover Biden. (cs/dpa/AFP)