Joe Biden began to lose the debate against Donald Trump in the first minute. His voice was not flowing, he was hoarse. He coughed to clear his throat, but it didn’t work. He launched into a fast-paced response about the economy that seemed rehearsed but lacked nerve and clarity. Then came the lapses, the unfinished sentences, a moment when he seemed to draw a blank… The Democrats’ worst nightmare came true. If Biden’s intention was to show himself as a fit politician, capable of tackling a second presidency that would end at 86 years of age, he failed in the attempt.

Biden failed in form and substance. In the debate everything was weaknesses. He was unable to refute the hoaxes and lies that Trump bombarded him with. His attempts to be aggressive didn’t work either. He called Trump an “idiot” and a “loser,” of course blamed him for being a “convicted felon,” and accused him of having “the morals of a stray cat.” Trump, however, was discouraged by these attacks and responded with his apocalyptic messages full of lies.

Even as he entered the stage, Biden appeared to be wobbly and waved in a vague manner. The president has always struggled with stuttering and has often done so successfully. The first presidential debate was not one of those occasions. Coughing, stuttering and stumbling lines marred his performance. Some Democrats circulated that the president had a cold.

Biden has been holed up with his advisers at the Camp David summer residence since Thursday of last week. There he has been practicing against rivals who pretended to be Trump, preparing answers on various topics and preparing his attacks on the rival. None of this has worked well. At times, the president tried to rush his message, to the detriment of clarity. Other times his speech seemed too artificial. At worst, he even lost the thread of his answers a little, as when he went blank and ended up getting out of the mess with a nonsensical sentence, saying that his administration had “finally defeated Medicare,” the health policy that Democrats pride themselves on.

Biden, 81, had not debated since his 2020 clashes with Trump, in which he emerged victorious. The four years that have passed have left a candidate clearly older, with less dialectical ability and physically weaker.

Biden’s performance has set off alarm bells in the Democratic Party. The president has a second chance on September 10, but the two and a half months until the second presidential debate are going to be very long. In August, the Democrats will hold the convention in which they will formally nominate Biden as their presidential candidate, but the voices calling for an alternative will not be silenced after his performance on Thursday in Atlanta.

