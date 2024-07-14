Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

An attempted assassination attempt on Trump becomes a political issue: Republicans blame Joe Biden’s election campaign for the shootings ahead of the 2024 US election.

Butler – The shock in America continues to run deep after Donald Trump was assassinated at a campaign rally ahead of the 2024 US election. The reactions to the shooting of the former US president are marked by horror both domestically and internationally. suspected 20-year-old shooter was killed shortly after the incident, while Trump was trying to create symbolic images – a task he succeeded in doing.

Immediately after the attack on Trump, numerous conspiracy theories were circulated. Some Republicans used the opportunity to portray the attempted assassination as a failure on Biden’s part in the context of the campaign for the 2024 US election. JD Vance, who is considered a potential vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump, attributed the shooting during Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania to the campaign rhetoric of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump: Biden allegedly responsible for shooting

“Today is not simply an isolated incident,” Vance posted on the online service X on Saturday (local time) after the shooting of Donald Trump. He claimed that Biden’s denigration of Trump led directly to the violence. “The central premise of Biden’s campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Vance wrote, adding: “This rhetoric led directly to the attempted assassination of President Trump.”

Donald Trump was injured in a shooting. The incident is now being staged by the political camps. © IMAGO/Artem Priakhin / SOPA Images

Republican Congressman Mike Collins attacked the Biden camp in light of the attempted assassination of Trump. “Joe Biden gave the order!” He was not alone for long with his provocative statement: “The Democrats wanted this to happen,” claimed far-right Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene shortly afterwards. Collins based his statement on, among other things, a report claiming that Biden had used the phrase “It’s time to target Trump” in a phone call with donors on July 8.

Shots fired at Trump cause horror – and become election campaign issue

It may seem surprising that Republicans are blaming Biden and the Democratic camp for the escalating violence following the shooting of Trump. In fact, however, it is the former US president himself who resorts to violent rhetoric in public appearances and played a decisive role in the run-up to the storming of the Capitol. Although it defies all reason, it is now clear that political violence will reach a new peak in the wake of the 2024 US election.

Trump has repeatedly incited his political camp in the past. When he was impeached in May, observers already saw the USA facing a breaking point. Several MAGA supporters spoke out in favor of targeted attacks on left-wing politicians at the time. They saw a targeted campaign against their idol. And now, after the shooting of Trump, his allies are resorting to the same rhetoric that glorifies violence. Donald Trump has also commented on the shooting several times.

“This is sick”: Biden reacts to attempted Trump assassination – Republicans could follow suit

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence. This is sick. This is sick,” said Democrat Joe Biden shortly after the shooting of his arch-rival. He may have calmed the waters in the moderate camp with his determined stance, but right-wing conspiracy theorists and Trump supporters will now tirelessly try to defame the Democrats as criminals against the American people.

The fact that Donald Trump is now seen as a surviving martyr by his supporters as a symbol of the fight for US society will likely present Biden with new challenges in the election campaign in the coming weeks. The image of the bleeding US presidential candidate with his fist raised and a US flag in the background is almost iconic and will be hard to surpass. (fbu)