A car collided with a van from the caravan of President Joe Biden's security team, which was parked just as another vehicle was picking up the president, this Sunday night in Delaware (USA).

Images posted on social media show President Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they had just left the re-election campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington shortly after 8:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. GMT).

The first lady managed to get into a vehicle and just when the president was about to get in, the crash of a car against one of the vans in the caravan was heard, which was blocking an intersection and was several meters away.

#Breaking News: Joe Biden's motorcade was interrupted as a vehicle slammed into an SUV that was blocking the intersection as the President was standing outside. The car attempted to keep driving but secret service quickly surrounded the vehicle and stopped it. The President… pic.twitter.com/aDaylYb2dK — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) December 18, 2023

The sound took Biden by surprise.

Secret Service agents and police responded and detained the driver.

The president and first lady departed without problems, according to the White House.

EFE