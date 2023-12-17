You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the release of Gaza hostages.
The incident occurred this Sunday night in Delaware.
A car collided with a van from the caravan of President Joe Biden's security team, which was parked just as another vehicle was picking up the president, this Sunday night in Delaware (USA).
Images posted on social media show President Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they had just left the re-election campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington shortly after 8:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. GMT).
The first lady managed to get into a vehicle and just when the president was about to get in, the crash of a car against one of the vans in the caravan was heard, which was blocking an intersection and was several meters away.
The sound took Biden by surprise.
Secret Service agents and police responded and detained the driver.
The president and first lady departed without problems, according to the White House.
EFE
