President Joe Biden announced that he would raise the maximum number of refugees admitted to the United States this year, a day after Democrats were criticized for agreeing to keep the historically low number unchanged.

Biden signed an order on Friday that would maintain the 15,000-person limit on refugee admission announced by his predecessor, Donald Trump, until the end of September. By signing the order, Biden froze a plan he announced in February to increase the cap to 62,500.

Biden told reporters in Delaware on Saturday that he would raise the limit of 15,000.

After lawmakers and refugee advocacy groups criticized Biden, White House spokeswoman Jane Sackey said on Friday that he intends to “set an increased final refugee ceiling for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.”

Biden’s order to limit the number of admissions to 15,000 was a blow to refugee advocacy groups that wanted the Democratic president to move quickly to end the refugee policies of Republican Trump, who set this number somewhat as a way to curb immigration.