There is a phrase that the President of the United States heard his father say and that he frequently repeats: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.” Joe Biden said it this Tuesday in a hotel in Washington a few hours after making it official that he will run for re-election in 2024. The alternative, of course, and except for surprise, is Donald Trump, and Biden believes that he is in a position to return to beat him: “I may not be the only one, but I know him well. And I know the danger he represents to our democracy. And we’ve been through this before,” he said this week at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden.

The “alternative” phrase is one of a handful of messages that Biden literally repeats over and over again, almost obsessively. They worked for him in the 2020 presidential campaign, again in the mid-term elections and now he is rescuing them for re-election in 2024. To this mashing repertoire has been added a new slogan that the president of the United States has already pronounced dozens of times: “Let’s finish the job.” And a principle that used to be more on the lips of her Republican rivals also makes its way: “Liberty.”

That is the first word Biden utters in the campaign launch video, right after footage of the mob storming the Capitol. In that video, he also insists on another of his ideas: “When I ran for president four years ago, I said that we were in a battle for the soul of this nation. And we still are. The question we face is whether in the coming years we will have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or less”.

His first television campaign ad goes in the same direction: “For freedom. For democracy. For America,” she concludes. Biden focuses his message on values ​​rather than the achievements of his administration. He asserts that he has dedicated his first term to fighting for democracy and that it is time again to defend it against Trump and his extremist allies, “the MAGA Republicans.” [por Make America First Again (Hagamos que América vuelva a ser grande), el lema del expresidente].

Biden is going to campaign for the Government and opposition at the same time. The presidency gives him an undoubted advantage. You can dedicate yourself to touring the country and sell your management in institutional acts, above all, infrastructure laws, those to promote investment in microprocessors and the Inflation Reduction Law, which is actually a climate, fiscal and health package . But as he takes advantage of being a occupant of the White House, he can oppose Trump.

70% of voters (including 51% of Democrats) don’t like Biden running for re-election. But 60% also do not want to see Trump, the great favorite in the Republican primaries, on the ballot. And, more importantly, of those who are against both, the majority prefer Biden. Democrats have closed ranks with Biden, including leftist Bernie Sanders, because they believe he has the best chance of defeating Trump. It is a campaign against. Biden vs. Trump. Trump vs. Biden.

E. Jean Carroll arrives at the federal court in New York

The president not only has the advantage of being in office, but also Trump’s spate of scandals and court cases. Biden announced his candidacy on Tuesday and held an event with unions and construction unions. On Wednesday he had the state visit of the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. On Thursday he played the funny grandfather to children visiting the White House. And on Friday he participated in an act with the military.

Trump’s agenda has been different. On Monday, the Atlanta prosecutor investigating interference in Georgia’s 2020 election asked police for backup when she announces whether to file charges against Trump and his associates this summer. Trump’s trial began Tuesday in a civil rape lawsuit brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll. On Wednesday, she testified at the trial: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me.” Carroll continued to testify Thursday, but former Vice President Mike Pence also testified before a grand jury investigating whether Trump committed crimes by trying to subvert the 2020 election result. That night, the first indicted president or former president in United States history decided to put him on Biden the nickname of “corrupt”.

The other thing that Trump did is mock Biden for one of his lapses, a way of questioning his ability. Biden is the first octogenarian president in the history of the United States and would end a second term at the age of 86. But if Biden will be 81 years old in the November 5, 2024 elections, Trump will be 78. He is not a young man.

Beyond giving prominence to the vice president, Kamala Harris, Biden has chosen to downplay age and has even decided to make fun of himself. At the ceremony with the South Korean president, he said that he doesn’t even remember how old he is. On Thursday, with the children at the White House, he was asked why he wanted to be president: “Well, you know, when he was younger, 120 years ago…”, he said, drawing laughter from the audience. “My sister was three years younger than me. She is now 20 years younger than me, ”he joked again. And on Friday, with the military, he returned to the charge: “About 65 years ago, during the speech to the first class of the Air Force Academy, President Eisenhower – I was not there, no matter what the press says —…

Biden first ran in the presidential primary 35 years ago, in 1988. He failed that year and also in 2008, when Barack Obama rescued him for the vice presidency. He now has a clear field, with underdogs in the Democratic Party, and can think squarely of the Republicans before the last big battle of his long political career. If he follows the script of Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, he will leave the rallies for last and while serving as president-candidate.

Former President Donald Trump, during a campaign event in Manchester (New Hampshire), last Thursday.

Trump, meanwhile, is the Republican favorite, but his campaign has begun spending money to attack Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, whom he perceives as his main rival in the primaries. DeSantis has fallen flat in the polls, but he is expected to launch his candidacy in the first half of June. Trump, paradoxically, has benefited from the imputation of a few weeks ago among the Republican bases. However, he has a year and a half left in the campaign peppered with scandals, court appearances and possible additional indictments and it is difficult for this to help him with moderate and independent voters, those who tip the balance in a presidential election.

Those are the ones Biden appeals to. “It is very simple: we need you. Our democracy needs you because it is about our freedoms. The MAGA Republicans are trying to make us go backwards, but together we are not going to let them do it, ”she pointed out this week in another act.

The president assures —again— that the United States is at a turning point that will define the future. Jill Biden, the first lady, has also entered the campaign: “Every few years, we tell Americans that these are the most important elections of their lives. And every year, we are right… Because the fight for freedom has no end. The fight for democracy, for America has no end.”

Inflation eroded Biden’s popularity in the first half of his term, though it has begun to ease. Unemployment has already hit its lowest in half a century, but economists fear a recession later this year that could have an impact at the polls. In launching his campaign, however, Biden has preferred to present the election as a moral battle.

“In a strange way, all we have to do is point, in many cases, and compare ourselves to what these guys want to do,” he said Friday at an event with the big donors, those who must finance the most expensive presidential campaign. of history. He brought them together at the luxurious Salamander Hotel in Washington, which has unparalleled views of the monument to Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers, champion of freedom.

