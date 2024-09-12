White House spokesman says gesture encourages bipartisan unity on September 11, 2011

US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) was photographed wearing a cap in support of former President Donald Trump’s (Republican Party) candidacy this Wednesday (September 11, 2024). The scene was recorded during a visit by Biden to Shanksville Fire Station, Pennsylvania.

The image went viral on social media and was shared by the Republican campaign committee, which recalled the presidential debate on Tuesday (10.Sep). “Kamala was so badly beaten last night that even Biden is now supporting President Trump,” says the caption of the publication.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden wore the hat while highlighting the need for national unity similar to that seen after Sept. 11, 2001. The attack marks the 23rd anniversary of the attack on Wednesday.

“As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, the president should put on his Trump hat. He wore it briefly,” declared the spokesperson on X (ex-Twitter).

MEDIA AND X BLOCKING

THE Poder360 announced on September 1 that it would start publishing on its X profile from Portugal. The digital newspaper has a team of professional journalists based in Lisbon.

This news outlet reported that it will not disregard the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. All interactions with X will be through the team in Portugal, as the rule does not apply to the use of this network abroad. The post is identified as having the origin of the IP of the computer where it was published, and the record is identifiable on the machine used.

Other vehicles such as CNN Brazil and Sheetmade the same decision.