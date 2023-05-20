US President Joe Biden on Friday showed a willingness to allow other countries to supply Ukraine with much-demanded US-made F-16 fighter jets, in a major shift in Western support for Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the decision as “historic”.

A senior White House official said that the US president, who is participating in the G7 summit in Japan, assured his interlocutors of his “support for a joint initiative aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation combat aircraft, including F-16 fighters.”

The delivery of these aircraft to Ukraine by another country is subject to prior approval by the United States and specifically permission from the State Department, in order to protect US military technology.

“During the period during which the training will take place in the coming months, the coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when and how many aircraft to provide and by whom,” the official said.

The US announcement was quickly welcomed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo and Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Olongren.

Denmark also announced that it would train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that this would “greatly help our Air Force”.

– “international coalition”

For months, Zelensky has been asking his Western allies to provide him with advanced combat aircraft.

“The training will take place outside Ukraine at sites in Europe and will continue for months,” the senior US official said, expressing his hope that “this training will begin in the coming weeks.”

On Tuesday, Britain called for an “international coalition” aimed at supplying combat aircraft to the Ukrainian army.

As for Poland, which owns the F-16, it has already announced that it will be ready to supply Ukraine with them. So did the Netherlands, which, like a number of NATO countries, replaced its fleet of “F-16” aircraft with the latest version, which is the “F-35”.

At the moment, it is out of the question that the United States will make a decision to send fighters to Ukraine on its own. But simply allowing other countries to do so is a major turn in the Ukraine crisis that began in February 2022.