A very recent gaffe by the insane old man occurred while he was licking a mint ice cream, with great expenditure of tongue and saliva





At this point Joe Biden he is a boxer played in very evident cognitive decline.

Perhaps plausible for an 81 year old man. Too bad that he has in his hand the keys to the suitcase for launching the nuclear missiles with which he can make planet Earth disappear.

Biden is certainly not just any umarell who spends his time in the public park. He is the president of the USAthe most powerful nation on the planet.

His state of health is therefore a problem for the whole world, certainly not just for the USA which should take action as soon as possible.

A very recent one gaffe of the insane old man occurred while he was licking a mint ice cream, with great expenditure of tongue and saliva. In fact, the cone did not want to give way and the US President became stubborn, unable to deal the final blow. While he was engaged in these contortions a shrewd journalist asked him a point-blank question:

“When will the ceasefire in Palestine begin?”.

To which Biden responded without any hesitation:

“I hope that at the beginning of the weekend, I mean at the end of the weekend, my National Security Advisor tells me that we are at least close. We're close, but we're not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we will have a ceasefire.” Notify me! Too bad it was fake.

In fact, immediately afterwards both Israel, Hamas and the Qatari mediators had to intervene with an embarrassing official denial.

Only two weeks ago Joe Biden hastily called a press conference at the White House to counter the words of the special prosecutor Robert Hur who had exonerated him but not without criticizing his “serious senile forgetfulness”. However, ironically, just as he was defending himself in front of journalists, saying that he was fine, he confused the Egyptian president Al Sisi with that of Mexico. And the incredible thing is that this was the third consecutive gaffe in three days, having confused Macron with Mitterrand and Merkel with Kohl.

That the US president has big problems is also demonstrated by the fact that in 2019 a journalist from Washington Postmoreover from the Democratic area, had defined Biden as “a Lamborghini of gaffes” after the president himself had defined himself as “a gaffe machine”.

On Mitterrand he is also a repeat offender. In the 2022 he had told the same story saying he had met him (he disappeared for almost thirty years):

«And Mitterrand, of the Germany – I meant, from France – he looked at me and said: Tell me, what… Why… How long have you been back? I looked at it and the German Chancellor said to me: What would you say, President, if tomorrow you picked up the London Times and read: A thousand people storm the House of Commons, break down doors, two policemen killed to stop the election of the prime minister. What would you say?”.

The reference was to the assault on the Capitol USA at the time of Trump's defeat, only that Biden thought he was talking to “German President Mitterrand”, two gaffes in one statement. A record.

But, as we were saying, the issue now goes beyond comedy, even if Crozza has made it a strong piece of his repertoire. This gentleman who confuses everything runs with keys atomic. Do we want to talk about it?