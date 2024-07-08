US President Joe Biden is not undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s diseaseThe White House made the announcement after news emerged that a doctor specializing in the disease had visited the White House eight times in the past year.

“Has the president been treated for Parkinson’s?” was asked at the briefing. “No,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre replied. “Is he currently undergoing treatment for the same disease?” “No,” was her response. The president’s health issue has been in the spotlight after his disastrous televised confrontation with Donald Trump, which took place about ten days ago.

Neurologist’s Visits to the White House

According to the New York Times, White House visitation records show that the Dr. Kevin Cannarda neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who specializes in movement disorders and recently authored a paper on Parkinson’s disease, visited the White House eight times last summer and this spring.

Jean-Pierre refused to confirm Cannard’s visit, saying she wanted to respect the privacy of everyone involved for security reasons. Biden – she said – He saw a neurologist three times in relation to his annual exams. The president is not undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s, he stressed.

At the same time, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he had “no reason to doubt” President Biden’s cognitive abilities. Kirby, responding to reporters, said he was “uncomfortable” answering these questions as a spokesman and adviser to the president. However, he clarified that he does not doubt Biden’s abilities, citing in particular the president’s “mastery of concepts” and “investigative nature” as evidence that he is “completely in control of facts and figures.”

What the president’s doctor wrote

According to CNN, Cannard met with White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor in mid-January. Regarding the meeting, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “A wide variety of specialists from Walter Reed visit the White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who work there.” White House records do not indicate the reason for the specialist’s visit.

Biden’s latest health report, released by O’Connor, refers to tests the president has undergone to rule out a series of neurological diseases including Parkinson’s: negative result, as in the previous 2 reports.

The document signed by O’Connor, drawn up in February after the last check-up, highlights that the tests were carried out with the advice of several specialists, including a neurologist. At the neurological level, Dr. O’Connor’s attention focused on the president’s walking problems, which emerged after the 2021 tests: the patient’s stiff gait, according to the diagnosis, was linked to the ‘wear and tear’ of the spine and not to neurological problems.