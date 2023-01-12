Snowden, who fled the United States years ago and settled in Russia, said Thursday: “Many people before him (Biden) kept secret documents, including former President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and CIA Director David Petraeus.”

Snowden added, according to what was reported by the Russian “TASS” agency, that “there has been no process of prosecuting these people.”

The former client’s speech came in conjunction with the White House’s announcement that secret documents had been found at Biden’s home in Delaware.

This is the latest episode in this context, as the US Department of Justice launched, a few days ago, a review of the discovery of classified documents at the Ben Biden Center for Diplomacy and Participation in Washington, noting that he launched it while he was serving as Vice President during the era of Barack Obama.

According to the Washington Post, nearly 10 documents were found that appear to be records of the Obama-Biden administration, including a small number of confidentially marked documents.

Snowden said that Biden smuggled more classified documents than any other amount, oh, the Obama era.

He stated, “It is worth noting that the President (Biden) smuggled more classified documents than did any other person who disclosed confidential matters.”

And he continued: “For comparison, a person named Realty Winner was sentenced to 5 years in prison for simply revealing one document, while Trump, Clinton and Petraeus have dozens and hundreds (documents), and they were not imprisoned.”