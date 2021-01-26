Today, Tuesday, US President Joe Biden telephoned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin and the White House.

This is the first contact that Biden has, since he took office on January 20, with Putin.

White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said that Biden “contacted President Putin in the afternoon with his intention to discuss our intention to extend the Newstart Treaty for five years,” referring to the bilateral disarmament treaty that expires at the beginning of next February.

She added that the aim was “also to repeat our firm support for the sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Saki explained that Biden also expressed his concern about the situation of Russian opposition Alexei Navalny.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said, in a statement, that the two leaders spoke by phone after reaching an agreement to extend the “New START” treaty.

Russian media added that Putin supports the “normalization” of relations between Moscow and Washington.