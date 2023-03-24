US President Joe Biden arrived Thursday in Ottawa, where he will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and deliver a speech to Parliament on Friday.
On Biden’s agenda are trade, immigration, Canadian defense spending and a possible international force to stabilize Haiti.
The US President will be received with his wife, Jill Biden, at Trudeau’s residence in Ottawa, as part of a private ceremony.
On Friday, the two leaders will hold a working meeting before Biden addresses the Canadian Parliament.
The president will then hold a joint press conference with Trudeau.
This is the first visit of its kind since Barack Obama’s visit in 2009.
It is usual for the President of the United States to go on his first trip after his inauguration to Canada, but due to the Covid pandemic, in February 2021, Biden was satisfied with a virtual “visit”.
This visit by Biden indicates the return of affection between the two countries after the presidential term of Donald Trump, whose relationship with Trudeau was difficult.
During Biden’s visit, the language of communication will be completely different, but this does not eliminate the existing problems, including, for example, the issue of immigration.
Canada is seeing thousands of people arriving from Haiti, Venezuela and Colombia via the United States. They cross the border on foot, bypassing the official entry points.
