He President of the United States, Joe Biden, He stated this Monday that his “hope” is that an agreement is reached for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by next Monday.

“My National Security Advisor tells me that we are close, we are close, but we have not achieved it yet. My hope is that by next Monday we will have a ceasefire,” the president told reporters in New York.

Negotiations are underway in Doha with delegations from Qatar, Egypt, the United States, Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and, according to sources close to the talks, they are “moving forward” to agree on an exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

A Palestinian source from Cairo told Efe, under anonymity, that These negotiations “have generated great progress” to reach “a solid foundation” about the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Likewise, he pointed out that once an agreement is reached on this matter a possible truce would begin to be negotiated in the Gaza Strip, where almost 30,000 people have died since last October 7 as a result of Israel's military campaign unleashed after the attack committed that same day by the Islamist group against Israeli territory, in which some 1,200 people died and another 230 were kidnapped.

Israeli airstrikes against the Zawaida neighborhood of Deir Al Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

For his part, a source close to Hamas told Efe that Doha meetings focus on identifying Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners who must be released, as well as the conditions for a ceasefire and the gradual return of the Gazans to the north of the Strip.

The reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of camps to accommodate almost the entire population of Gaza that has been displaced by the war are other points that are on the table in these negotiations, another Palestinian source close to the negotiations told Efe. Doha meetings who requested anonymity.

The source indicated that the progress achieved so far has been possible thanks to the fact that Hamas “abandoned its demand for a permanent ceasefire” in exchange for the release of the hostages but on the condition of implementing a six-week truce during which talks to stop the war begin “as soon as possible.”

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

According to these sources, Israel is showing “more flexibility” regarding the number of Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences and that they would be released in exchange for the captives in the Gaza Strip.

The Doha meetings are being held by groups of “experts and senior security officials” and are of a technical nature, according to the informants, who recalled that meetings between Intelligence chiefs took place in Paris over the weekend. from Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Israel.

Since the war began, Israel and Hamas only reached a one-week truce agreement in late November, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

