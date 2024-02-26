The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stated this Monday (26) that his “hope” is that an agreement will be reached for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by next Monday, which will be March 4.

“My National Security advisor told me that we are close, we are close, but we haven't achieved it yet. My hope is that next Monday we will have a ceasefire,” the president told reporters in New York.

Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, had already advanced this Sunday (25) in an interview with CNN that the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar had reached an agreement on “the basic lines” to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Biden made the comment while visiting an ice cream shop in New York, with chocolate and mint cone in hand, alongside TV presenter Seth Meyers, whose show 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' turns ten.

Shortly before, a group of protesters gathered at Rockefeller Center, where Biden went this Monday to record an interview with the presenter, to protest the war in Gaza and call for a ceasefire.

This Monday, sources close to negotiations in Doha between delegations from Qatar, Egypt, the USA, Israel and the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas told EFE that talks are “advancing” to reach an agreement on an exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners. .

These talks in Doha come after the round of consultations held on Friday (23) and Saturday (24) in Paris, capital of France, between Israel, the USA, Egypt and Qatar to define the terms of a new agreement.

Since the start of the war, Israel and Hamas only reached a week-long truce agreement at the end of November, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The war in the Gaza Strip began after the Hamas terrorist attacks carried out on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and another 230 were kidnapped.