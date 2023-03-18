Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Sophia Lother, and Felix Durach

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issues an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now there are first reactions.

Update from March 18, 12:38 p.m.: Olaf Scholz also spoke positively about the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Nobody is above the law,” said the Chancellor, according to the news agency AFP on Saturday during a state visit to Tokyo (Japan).

Update from March 18, 10:08 a.m.: Joe Biden praised the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. It would be “a strong point” that was made in The Hague, according to the President. However, Biden also emphasized that the United States would continue to refuse to recognize the International Criminal Court. In addition to Russia and the USA, the People’s Republic of China does not recognize the Criminal Court established in 1998 as a judicial body.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to appear before the International Criminal Court in The Hague. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

Zelenskyj welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court

Update from March 17, 9:44 p.m.: Also the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now commented on the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. He wrote on Telegram: “Separating children from their families; denying them any opportunity to contact their relatives; to hide children on Russian territory; scattering them to remote regions – all this is obviously Russian state policy, state decisions, state evil.” He called the court’s decision a “historic” decision “where historical responsibility begins”.

Arrest warrant against Putin could speed up his ‘replacement’

Update from March 17, 9:26 p.m.: The warrant could “detach the process of detachment [Putins] accelerate,” explains Geoffrey Nice, a former member of the International Criminal Court Sky News. He therefore considers the fact that the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin to be “extremely important and not just symbolic”.

“There is enough information to suggest that some are unhappy with his leadership,” he said. Given this, regime change could become “more attractive” to the population if their “head of state is labeled and treated as a criminal around the world,” he adds.

Chief prosecutor gives details – International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin

Update from Friday, March 17, 8:45 p.m.: The arrest warrant for Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin has caused a stir. Karim Ahmad Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has since spoken out against the BBC explained in more detail.

“You start with the evidence and see where the evidence takes you,” he stressed, adding: It doesn’t matter whether you’re a head of state, a member of the military or an ordinary citizen, there is no impunity. “You don’t need to be a lawyer for these types of crimes, it’s enough to be a normal person to know how outrageous they are,” he said, referring to Putin.

Arrest warrant issued against Putin – Russia reacts quickly

Update from Friday, March 17, 6:49 p.m.: The Kremlin has reacted to the judgment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and declared that it does not recognize the decision. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the issues raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable”. Peskov declared that all decisions of the court are “null and void” in relation to Russia. When asked if Putin now fears traveling to countries that recognize the ICC, the spokesman replied: “I have nothing to add on the subject. That’s all we want to say.”

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said: “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, not even from a legal point of view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and has no obligations under that statute.”

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin

First report from Friday, March 17th: Frankfurt – Ukraine has repeatedly called for proceedings against Russia before the Hague tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes in the Ukraine war. The International Criminal Court has now made an explosive decision: An arrest warrant has been issued against Vladimir Putin. The ICC announced this in a post on its official website on Friday. In addition to the Russian President, the arrest warrant also applies to Maria Alexeyevna Lvowa-Belowa, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the President’s Office.

was the trigger for the move the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia or to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. United Nations investigators classified these as war crimes on Thursday. “There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the above crimes,” the ICC writes in its statement.

The International Criminal Court decided to publicly announce the arrest warrants because “the behavior addressed in the present situation is alleged to be ongoing and public awareness of the arrest warrants can help prevent further crimes.”

The Hague issues an arrest warrant against Putin: is he now threatened with arrest?

However, it is unlikely that Putin will actually appear before the court in The Hague. Russia does not recognize the court. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a press conference on possible arrest warrants against Russians on Thursday: “Russia does not cooperate with the organ. And possible detention “prescriptions” coming from the international court are legally void for us.” The decisions of the court have no meaning for Russia. Furthermore, the court may not conduct trials in the absence of the accused.

Although Ukraine has not ratified the Rome Statute of the International Court of Justice, Kyiv recognizes the jurisdiction of judges for crimes against humanity and war crimes against Ukraine committed on Ukrainian territory since 2014. In 2015, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin issued a statement to this effect in The Hague. Shortly after the outbreak of the war, Chief Prosecutor Khan had already started investigations in Ukraine. (fd/bb/afp)