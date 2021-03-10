Support for the needy, public institutions and the vaccination strategy – the US government wants to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic with an aid package.

Washington – US President Joe Biden plans to lead the US out of the corona crisis with a $ 1.9 trillion corona aid package. The package is due to be approved by the House of Representatives in Washington on Wednesday.

Millions of citizens will benefit from the package in the form of aid payments. Biden wants to stimulate the economy with one-off checks for $ 1,400 each. People who earn more than $ 80,000 a year and couples with a combined annual salary of more than $ 160,000 are not eligible. The total costs for the so-called stimulus checks amount to 400 billion dollars.

As things stand, a $ 300-a-week increase in unemployment benefits decided in the pandemic would expire on March 14th. With Biden’s aid package, the additional aid is to be extended to September 6th. There are also plans to expand tax rebates for families with children and for those in work with low incomes.

Coronavirus aid: The vaccination campaign and public institutions should also receive money

The vaccination campaign should be drastically boosted by the aid package. 15 billion dollars are to be made available for vaccines. In addition, $ 50 billion is earmarked for testing and contact tracing.

For the opening of daycare centers and schools, 126 billion dollars are planned in the aid package. 40 billion dollars will also go to universities and other colleges, and 39 billion dollars will flow into childcare. Cities and states are set to receive $ 350 billion to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden: Unlike Trump, he refrains from

Joe Biden’s name will not appear on the checks, according to Jen Psaki, White House press secretary – unlike the checks made by the US administration under Donald Trump. That reports thehill.com.

"We are doing everything in our power to expedite payments, not delay them, which is why the president's name is not on the memo line this round of [Stimulus-]Checks will appear, "Psaki reportedly told reporters at a briefing that afternoon. "The checks will be signed by a professional official from the Bureau of Fiscal Service. This is not about [Biden]. The point here is that the American people get relief. "