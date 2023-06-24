The White House said that US President Joe Biden spoke today, Saturday, with leaders of several Western countries about the situation in Russia following the Wagner Group rebellion.

Biden spoke to the presidents of Britain, Germany and France.

“The leaders discussed the situation in Russia,” the statement said.

In the same context, a spokesman for the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Milley canceled a tour that was scheduled for Saturday to the Middle East because of the situation in Russia.

Milley’s office said, in a separate statement, that the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was due to travel to Israel and Jordan, also spoke Saturday with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The Wagner Group Tamrad started at dawn today, Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the “deadly threat” and danger of a “civil war” posed by the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin, who spoke at 7 GMT, described the Wagner Group’s rebellion as a “stab in the back”, accusing Prigozhin of “betraying” Russia in response to “personal ambitions”.