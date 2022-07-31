Biden again positive at Covid

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, tested positive for Covid again after a few days of recovery. This is what his doctor at the White House, Kevin O ‘Connor, says, specifying that he continues to be well and that he will be given treatment. “Knowing of the possible” return “observed in a small percentage of Covid patients treated with Paxlovid,” the letter reads, President Biden was subjected to continuous testing even after he was healed last Tuesday.

“After having tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning – continues the doctor’s note – the president tested positive again on an antigen test on Saturday morning”. Biden, the note continues, “he has not had a return of symptoms and continues to feel well: for this there is no reason to start administering a cure this time, but obviously we keep him under close observation, and being positive he continues the procedures of strict isolation “. The president himself announced directly from his Twitter profile that he was back positive at Covid. “It happens to a small minority of people – he wrote, addressing US citizens with a confidential” folks “- I have no symptoms, but I intend to isolate myself for the safety of all those around me. I’ll be back on track soon “, concludes the” tweet “of the head of the White House.

Usa: Pelosi announces tour itinerary in Asia, Taiwan is not there

Meanwhile, there is great tension between the United States and China over Nancy Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan. The office of the speaker of the US Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, has published the program and the itinerary of his tour in Asia, where there is no mention of Taiwan, the potential stage on which rumors never officially confirmed but which had been enough to arouse China’s irritation. According to the press release released, the mission includes: Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Upon its departure yesterday, the flight on which the Speaker of the House and the delegation travel was followed by thousands of users on the air tracking sites, until, after a stop in Hawaii, it was no longer possible to monitor their movements. “After a refueling stop in Hawaii, we had a briefing from the leadership of the United States Indo-Pacific Command” – the command responsible for the Pacific Ocean area and much of the Indian Ocean – as well as a visit to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the battleship USS Arizona “. The congressional delegation then paid tribute to the fallen” in the brutal attack on Pearl Harbor, “Pelosi said.” The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, “the statement read. The speaker of the House announced that the delegation” will hold high-level meetings to discuss how to further promote our shared interests and values, including peace and security, growth economic and trade, pandemic, climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance “.

“Under the strong leadership of President Biden, America is intent on strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and thriving Indo-Pacific is essential for prosperity in our nation and around the world “, recalled the Speaker of the House.

