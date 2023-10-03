Home page politics

US President Joe Biden has organized a telephone conference. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

The US President discussed further aid for Ukraine with senior representatives of allies and partners. EU representatives are satisfied.

Washington – US President Joe Biden has convened a number of key representatives from allies and partners to coordinate further support for Ukraine. According to information from Washington, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took part in a telephone conference with Biden.

EU Council President Charles Michel as well as the heads of state and government from Great Britain, Canada, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania and the French Foreign Minister were also present. The US government wanted to provide further details about the conversation at a later date.

It was a “good conversation” between the leading representatives of the EU, G7, NATO and the “Bucharest 9” format, von der Leyen said after the deliberations via the short message service X (formerly Twitter). The EU has proposed new financial aid amounting to 50 billion euros for reforms and investments. The aim is to deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March 2024.

The EU also wants to help solve crimes committed by Russia. Stoltenberg wrote on X: “As Russia continues its brutal war, we are all obliged to support #Ukraine as long as it is necessary.”