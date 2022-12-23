Home page politics

An Iranian drone during a military exercise (symbolic image). © Iranian Army/AP/dpa

How do components from the USA get into Iranian drones in the Ukraine war? A Biden government task force is now said to be looking for an answer.

Munich – Russia has been at war in Ukraine for almost ten months. Initially, the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin launched their attacks with rockets from their own stocks. In recent months, however, fresh material has been added from Iran in the form of so-called kamikaze drones.

A central development in the Ukraine war – which also causes suffering in the civilian population. However, there is one side aspect that is also explosive: Parts found in the Iranian drones were mainly made in the USA, but also in other western countries. Washington now wants to get to the bottom of the matter.

Iranian drones contain US components – American task force investigates background

A task force is to investigate how the components from the USA got into Iran’s drones, as the US broadcaster CNN reported exclusively, citing officials from President Joe Biden’s government. Accordingly, despite the strict export restrictions, Iran can access US microelectronics, for example, since these are not only available for military use, but also for commercial use. Russia is pursuing a similar strategy, for example when repairing tanks.

A report by the UK-based organization “Conflict Armament Research” shows that Iranian drones actually contain components from the USA. According to the group, a survey of several drones deployed in Ukraine found that 82 percent of electronic parts come from the United States. According to another investigation by the Ukrainian military, components from an Austrian company owned by the Canadian group Bombardier were found in addition to US components.

Ukraine war: Iranian drones in focus – Russia wants to produce aircraft itself

According to the CNN report, the US is now accelerating investigations into Western components in Iranian drones. The background: US information is supposed to show that the Kremlin wants to manufacture the drones on Russian soil and already wants to open the first production facility for it. Apparently, Iran also moved the initial blueprints and components to Russia for manufacturing.

A US official described the task force ordered by the Biden administration as an “all hands on board” initiative. Defense, foreign, justice and trade ministries are jointly involved in the group. A senior government official told CNN that it was just part of a “holistic approach” to Iran.

The task force has already notified companies whose components have been identified in Iranian drones. At this point, the first measure should be an observation of the supply chains of these corporations. Coordination with allies is also part of the task force’s responsibilities, according to officials. After all, there are not only American components in the Iranian drones.

Iran warns Zelenskyy of “strategic patience” – and condemns “baseless” allegations

Meanwhile, Iran commented on the allegations against the country, including from Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani turned to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and underlined that Iran had not supplied military equipment to any conflicting party in Ukraine.

“We have always respected the territorial integrity of states, including that of Ukraine,” the Tasnim news portal quoted the spokesman as saying. “Mr. Zelenskyj should know that our strategic patience for unfounded allegations is not unlimited,” Kanani also warned and, with a view to support from the USA, threatened: “The Ukrainian president should take an example from the fate of other presidents who support the USA enjoyed.” (bb)