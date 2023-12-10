Washington announced, on Sunday, that US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to visit him at the White House on Tuesday to discuss together Ukraine's “urgent needs” after the US Congress blocked the approval of military aid to Kiev.

US presidential spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the two presidents “will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs… and the vital importance of continued US support at this critical moment.”

In turn, the Ukrainian President's Office said that Zelensky will meet with Biden in Washington during a working visit to the United States starting December 11.

Zelensky is currently in Argentina, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Javier Milli among a number of invited heads of state and government.

The meeting between Biden and Zelensky comes at a time when Republicans in Congress are blocking the release of $60 billion allocated for military and economic aid to Ukraine.

The US President previously urged divided members of Congress to quickly release additional military aid to Ukraine.

Biden expressed his willingness to make “major compromises” with Republicans in order to obtain support for Ukraine.

Zelensky participated, via video, in a summit with leaders of the Group of Seven countries to discuss enhancing Western aid to Kiev.