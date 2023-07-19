Tzachi Hanegbi, the Israeli National Security Adviser, said today, Tuesday, that US President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet with him at the White House in September, but the White House has not yet confirmed the details.

“The president of the United States told the prime minister, contrary to reports I saw here as well, that he is inviting him to the White House in Washington for a meeting in September,” Hanegbi told N12 News. He was talking about what happened in the phone call between Netanyahu and Biden on Monday.

A White House official, responding to a Reuters query about Hanegbi’s comments, said the two leaders had agreed to meet, but did not say where.

Washington postponed until Monday an invitation to Netanyahu due to concerns about the amendments that Netanyahu and his right-wing government pledged to introduce in the judicial system, as well as Israel’s expansion of settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.