US President Joe Biden has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to negotiate on the climate. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to officials.

The meeting will take place on April 22-23 in an online format. The event will be attended by 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Related materials

Answering the question whether he invited the leaders of Russia and China to the meeting, the American leader replied that “not yet, but they know that they are invited.” “But I haven’t said yet [об этом] with none of them, ”he stressed.

The United States will host an international summit on combating climate change, which will focus on consolidating efforts to reduce harmful emissions into the environment.

Earlier, Biden compared the head of China to the Russian president. Thus, the American leader admitted that he spent more time with Xi Jinping than other world leaders. The politician said that the Chinese leader is “a straightforward and very smart guy.” “He’s one of those guys who, like Putin, believe that autocracy can do what democracy in an ever-complicating world is not capable of,” Biden said.