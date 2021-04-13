US President Joe Biden invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet. He voiced such a proposal during a telephone conversation with the President of Russia. website White House on Tuesday, April 13.

As follows from the message, the American leader wanted to hold a meeting with Putin in the coming months on the territory of a third country. In the course of it, the parties plan to discuss all issues relevant to relations between the two countries at the present time.

In addition, during the conversation, Biden expressed concern about the strengthening of the Russian military presence in Crimea and near the border with Ukraine. He also stressed that the United States will continue to stand firm in its interests in response to Russian cyber attacks and election interference.

At the same time, the US President noted that he still hopes to build “stable and predictable” relations with Russia.

On April 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that if Moscow continues “aggressive and irresponsible” actions, Biden will have to “keep his word” and make Russia “pay off.” According to him, Washington is seriously concerned about Russia’s actions on the border with Ukraine, where more Russian forces are now concentrated than at any time since 2014.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line. Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.