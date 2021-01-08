US President-elect Joe Biden has invited incumbent Vice President Mike Pence to his inauguration on January 20. Reported by RIA News…

“We are delighted to welcome Mike, Vice President, and it will be an honor for us,” Biden said. At the same time, he called the decision of the current American head Donald Trump not to attend the event, which the href = “https://lenta.ru/news/2021/01/08/nepridu/” target = “_blank”> told earlier, was good.

In addition, the President-elect expressed confidence that the inauguration will take place safely and without problems.

On January 7, the US Congress, amid unrest, approved the election of Joe Biden as president. He received over 270 electoral votes. A day earlier, protesters Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and House of Representatives suspended the meeting. The Capitol Building in Washington was later cleared of protesters.