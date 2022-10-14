Clear words are those of the president of the United States: we must stop the sale of assault weapons. The problem is one of the most debated in the United States and involves nothing less than the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

Biden said: “Enough. We have suffered and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of mass shootings ”. The American president expressed himself in a note on the latest massacre in North Carolina, recalling the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres, which took place in just five months.

“I have taken historic action to stop gun violence in our nation, including the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. But we need to do more. We must approve the ban on assault weapons, ”said Biden, urging the House and Senate to speed up the pace.

Biden has already expressed himself in the past on the issue of weapons, a highly divisive issue that separates not only Democrats and Republicans, but the entire citizenry, where the percentage of people armed (more or less heavily) is very high. Biden does not aim to limit the sale of all weapons, the objective, at least initial, is the weapons capable of generating the so-called mass shooting, or those shootings in which a single man can kill more than 4 people. This year alone, the number of cases is staggering: it is estimated that in September 2022, so in just 9 months, 14,000 people died in the United States from firearms. 500 in mass shootings alone.

The term “Assault Weapon” is a legal, non-technical definition and is used almost exclusively in the United States where there are several, some used by the federal government, others by individual states. Typically the category includes shotguns with pistol-shaped grips, capacious and easy-to-replace magazines and other specific technical features. “Assault weapons” are often confused with “assault rifles”, which are the standard weapons supplied to armies around the world. Assault rifles can fire in bursts (once the trigger is pulled the weapon continues firing until the firing button is released). Modern models are illegal throughout the United States, where nearly all guns capable of firing in bursts are banned. Once the burst firing capability is removed, an assault rifle becomes a perfectly legal assault weapon under American law.