US President Joe Biden on Thursday, March 25, announced to the European Council his intention to work together on Russia and China, as well as on a number of other regional topics. He announced this on his website The White House following a session of the European Council attended by the American leader.

“The President expressed his desire to work together on common foreign policy interests, including China and Russia. In addition to this, he noted the need to continue communication between the US and the EU on Turkey, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans, ”the message says.

In addition, the issues of the coronavirus pandemic, the threat of climate change and economic ties were discussed.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a summit of EU leaders with the participation of US President Joe Biden, noted the common approaches of Washington and Brussels towards China, Russia and Turkey

On March 24, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a conversation with the foreign ministers of countries from the Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, about responding to threats from the PRC and the Russian Federation. In a statement, the head of the State Department’s press service, Ned Price, said that the decisions taken in the negotiations would ensure security from the challenges posed by China and Russia.

On the same day, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union and the United States have launched a special permanent format of consultations on relations with China. Within the framework of the dialogue, a range of opportunities and challenges from the PRC will be discussed.