US President Joe Biden plans to sign a bill to raise the national debt ceiling on Saturday, June 3, at the moment the procedures in Congress have not yet been completed. This was announced on Friday by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“It won’t happen today. The House of Representatives and the Senate must do their part. And we will be working with them at a rapid pace to make sure we can sign it, hopefully tomorrow,” she said at a press briefing published on YouTube channel the US government.

Jean-Pierre added that the president expects the bill “in any case” to be signed before June 5, as the Treasury Department called this the last day when the administration could exhaust emergency measures in connection with the achievement of the national debt ceiling.

The new law is expected to suspend the public debt limit until January 1, 2025. This can prevent default in the country.

Earlier, on June 1, a bill to raise the US national debt ceiling received enough votes to be approved by the Senate. The final vote count was 63 to 36.

The day before, the document was approved by the House of Representatives of the US Congress. 314 congressmen spoke in support of the initiative, 117 were against.

On May 28, the Punchbowl News portal reported that the Biden administration and Republicans in Congress reached an agreement in principle to reduce budget spending in consultations to prevent default on federal debt.

Earl Rasmussen, vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Center, said the United States is heading for a recession despite higher debt ceilings. Rasmussen sees the increase in the debt ceiling as a political mechanism, as the US still has to pay it off.