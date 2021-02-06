US President Joe Biden intends to raise the maximum allowed for refugees during the current fiscal year to 62,500, a significant increase from the ceiling set by former President Donald Trump of 15,000.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that these allocations would provide places for about 22,000 refugees from Africa, 6,000 from East Asia, 4,000 from Europe and Central Asia, 5,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and 13,000 from South Asia. In addition, 12,500 places not designated for a specific category will be provided.

The move comes after Biden signed an executive order calling for changes to the refugee admission process in the United States on Thursday. He said he plans to put an end to 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2022, which begins on October 1, 2021.