US President-elect Joe Biden will not let incumbent leader Donald Trump lift travel restrictions from a number of European countries, Brazil and the UK due to the coronavirus situation. This was announced on January 18 by the representative of the Democrat Jen Psaki in her Twitter.

Earlier Monday, Reuters reported that Trump had lifted restrictions on tourists from the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. The temporary ban on entry from the PRC and Iran remains in force. The new measure will come into force on January 26.

In response, Psaki stressed that the Biden administration does not intend to loosen restrictions on international air travel imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the advice of its health team, the administration [Байдена] does not intend to remove these restrictions on January 26. On the contrary, we plan to tighten public health measures on international travel to reduce the spread of COVID-19, ”she wrote.

According to a Democrat spokesman, new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus are emerging around the world, so “now is not the time to remove restrictions on international travel.”

On January 15, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the British strain of coronavirus is likely to become the most common in the country in March.

According to the latest data Johns Hopkins University, more than 24 million cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the United States, over 398 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world for both indicators.