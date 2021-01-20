US President-elect Joe Biden intends to launch the 100 days Masking Challenge program on the first day of his presidency, reports RIA News, citing his team’s statement.

As noted, Biden calls on Americans to “fulfill their patriotic duty and wear masks for 100 days.”

He plans to issue a decree on the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of social distance in all federal buildings and federal territories.

Biden’s proposed measures also include payments in the event of job loss or pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, assistance will be provided to manufacturers and various industries.

Earlier it was reported that Biden intends to cancel the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

He also proposed to allocate about $ 1.9 trillion for the fight against coronavirus infection in the country.