Trump is the most likely to win the Republican Party nomination to compete against Democrat Biden in the 2024 presidential race. Trump has made building border barriers a mainstay of his first presidential election campaign.

One of Biden’s first actions after taking office in January 2021 was to issue an announcement in which he pledged “not to divert more American taxpayer money to build a border wall” as well as to review all the resources that were allocated for this purpose.

The administration stated that the action it took on Thursday does not conflict with Biden’s announcement because the money allocated during Trump’s term in 2019 must now be spent.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorx said in a statement, “There is nothing new in the administration’s policy regarding border walls. From day one, this administration has made clear that a border wall is not the solution.”

Mayorkas added that funds were allocated for the construction project during the previous administration’s tenure and that the law requires the government to use the funds. He said, “We repeatedly asked Congress to cancel (the allocation of) these funds, but it did not do so, and we are forced to follow the law.”

Trump quickly declared victory and demanded an apology.

“Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to act…,” he wrote on social media.