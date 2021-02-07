US President Joseph Biden is considering easing economic pressure on Iran, Bloomberg reports.

According to the agency’s sources, the US administration is discussing the possibility of providing loans to Tehran from the International Monetary Fund, as well as easing sanctions that prevent Iran from receiving humanitarian aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, it is noted that the most sensitive restrictive measures for the Iranian economy will be preserved.

According to sources, these measures are a step towards the return of the United States to the Iranian “nuclear deal”.

Recall that the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan for the Iranian nuclear program was signed by Tehran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, UK, China, USA, France), as well as Germany in 2015. The corresponding deal limited the Iranian authorities in the right to nuclear development in exchange for lifting UN sanctions.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally decided to withdraw from the treaty and renew economic restrictions on Iran. On December 2, 2020, President-elect Joseph Biden promised to return the United States to the JCPOA.